E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

