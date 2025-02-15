Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

