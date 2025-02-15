Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 11,282 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 680.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $143.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

