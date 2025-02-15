Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 4,167,726.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,716,000 after purchasing an additional 958,577 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 14,162.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Matson Stock Up 3.3 %

Matson stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

