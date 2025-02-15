Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,011 shares of company stock worth $1,479,608. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

