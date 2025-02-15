Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after acquiring an additional 389,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 63,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $175.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.