Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,745 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.20% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 47.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 503,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,004 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 169.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Michael Fegan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at $720,742.80. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $32,572.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $32,572.89. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

