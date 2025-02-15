Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 6,381 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNGR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $396.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.55. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.10.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 91,488 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,019.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,801,865.40. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,856.35. This trade represents a 65.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,836 shares of company stock worth $6,863,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

