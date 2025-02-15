Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

