Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.