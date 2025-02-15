Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Diversified Energy worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,803,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 87,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 3,058.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 694,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 322,986 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

