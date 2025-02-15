Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 311,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NU by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 611,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 175,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

