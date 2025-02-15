Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.47% of Radius Recycling worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 23.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,435 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 8.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 630,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 156.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 1.9 %

Radius Recycling stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $656.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.49%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

