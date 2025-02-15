Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,355,750. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TYL opened at $642.39 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.