Empowered Funds LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,607,000 after purchasing an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

