Empowered Funds LLC Buys 3,809 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Business First Bancshares worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.44 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFST. Hovde Group raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

