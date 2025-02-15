Empowered Funds LLC Buys 404 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after buying an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $933.60 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $935.90 and its 200-day moving average is $894.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

