Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,895 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vistra Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78.
Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
