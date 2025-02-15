Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $736.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $638.73 and its 200 day moving average is $582.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total transaction of $4,038,190.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

