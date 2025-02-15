Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a PE ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.82.

TWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

