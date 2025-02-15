Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 323.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE QUAD opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

