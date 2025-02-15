Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Rocks Patti Temple acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,299.41. This represents a 43.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

