Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.40%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

