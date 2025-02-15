Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,638,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 371,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,979,000 after acquiring an additional 330,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 779,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

