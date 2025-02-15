Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

