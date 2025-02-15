Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $367.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

