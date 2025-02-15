Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 170.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

EBTC stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

