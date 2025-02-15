Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,810 shares in the company, valued at $826,043.40. The trade was a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $672,433 in the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

