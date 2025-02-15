Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Celanese by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of CE opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

