Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2,017.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 716,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,309.12. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

