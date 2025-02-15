Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVY opened at $181.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.