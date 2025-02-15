Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,155 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $152,136. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.