Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Bancorp worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

