Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $3,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.37. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

In related news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,653.24. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,342,490. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.