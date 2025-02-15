Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $445.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

