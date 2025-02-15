Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $176,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,908.81. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCB

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.