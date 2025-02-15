Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,816 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Entegris by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 26.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 375.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

