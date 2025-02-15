Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,444 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 target price on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

