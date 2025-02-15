Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 8,899 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.58 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $193.72 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

