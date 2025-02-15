Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Exelon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 279,827 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 431.3% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

