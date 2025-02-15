Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Universal Insurance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Universal Insurance by 240.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 20.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,913.20. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Universal Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.