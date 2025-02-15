Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $252,297.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,152.16. The trade was a 45.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

