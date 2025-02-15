Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,016 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,540,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

