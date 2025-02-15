Empowered Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $43.32 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

