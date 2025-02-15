Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

AIV opened at $8.87 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

