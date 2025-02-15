Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,164.10. This trade represents a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,765.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,425 shares of company stock worth $4,674,259. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

