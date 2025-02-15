Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.