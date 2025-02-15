Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $190.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.