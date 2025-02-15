Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 10,585 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.