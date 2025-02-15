Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 371,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

